Boonsithi urges mega-infrastructure push as Thai economy loses its engine

Boonsithi Chokwatana, chairman of Saha Group, has urged the government to accelerate major infrastructure investment, warning that Thailand’s economy has lost momentum and needs stronger long-term engines to restore confidence, purchasing power and competitiveness.

Speaking after a press conference for the 30th Saha Group Fair, Boonsithi said the Thai economy in 2026 was still under pressure from the global slowdown, trade tensions and fragile domestic purchasing power. The event will be held from June 25-28 at Bitec Bangna.

Boonsithi compared the economy to a vehicle that had lost power, saying it had weakened from last year’s “motorised tricycle” into a “saleng”, or pedal cart, that required everyone to help push it forward.

“Last year, the three-wheeled vehicle still had an engine. This year, we have gone back to using a saleng. The government must help pedal,” he said.

Boonsithi gave the government more than 60%, or around six out of 10, for its economic performance, but said the business sector wanted to see stronger action to stimulate the economy through investment rather than temporary measures.

He said short-term spending schemes such as “Thais Help Thais Plus” could help support purchasing power for a limited period, but their impact would fade once the measures ended.

By contrast, investment in major infrastructure could create jobs, strengthen economic activity and generate returns for the country over the next 5-20 years.