JSCCIB raises Thailand GDP forecast to 1.6-2.0%

K-shaped economy remains a concern

Although Thailand’s exports expanded by 18.9% in the first four months of the year, the JSCCIB said most of the growth came from technology products, which rose by 48.4% in line with global investment trends in AI and data centres.

However, the benefits of this growth have not yet spread widely through the Thai economy, as these industries still rely heavily on imported raw materials and components.

At the same time, many businesses continue to face higher raw-material and energy costs, as well as weak domestic purchasing power.

As a result, Thailand’s economy remains in a K-shaped condition, where only some sectors benefit from exports and foreign direct investment.

The JSCCIB proposed accelerating economic restructuring so that investment in technology and future industries can generate more value-added activity and employment in Thailand.

The private sector believes Thailand should use the opportunity created by global investment trends, particularly in AI, data centres and cyber security, to attract foreign investment while upgrading smart electronics and advanced manufacturing.

It also called for efforts to increase the proportion of local content, develop research and development, improve laws and regulations that obstruct investment, and prepare Thailand for OECD membership to strengthen long-term competitiveness.

The JSCCIB said that if these steps are pursued consistently, Thailand has the potential to become a regional hub for production, services and finance in the future.



IMF-World Bank meetings seen as chance to build global confidence

The JSCCIB also said Thailand should use its role as host of several international events this year and next year, including ABAC 2026, Gastech 2026, the Thailand-US Trade & Investment Forum 2026 and the IMF-World Bank Annual Meetings, to showcase the country’s economic potential to the global community.

At the same time, the World Bank is preparing a report titled “Building Thailand’s Future Today”, which is expected to serve as an important database reflecting Thailand’s strengths and growth opportunities, while helping attract foreign investors and partners.



Thailand has oil reserves for 109 days

On domestic energy conditions, the JSCCIB confirmed that Thailand still has energy security, with combined crude oil and refined oil reserves of more than 13.384 billion litres.

This is enough for domestic use for about 109 days, and there are no signs of an energy shortage.

Refinery operators have also reduced their dependence on crude oil from the Middle East from around 55% to 27%, while increasing imports from other sources to 73% to reduce risks from geopolitical conflict.

The JSCCIB also supports the government in accelerating the announcement of the Power Development Plan 2026 (PDP 2026) by August.

The plan is expected to serve as an important framework for managing energy costs, increasing the share of renewable energy and strengthening the long-term competitiveness of Thai industry.