SAHA Group Partners with Colowide Group to Launch New “Gyu-Kaku” Outlet at KINGSQUARE, Driving Premium Yakiniku Trend for Thais

The Gyu-Kaku KINGSQUARE branch presents an upgraded menu – with three options available. Prices start from 699 baht per set, highlighting the brand’s strong value for money. The most basic set include premium-quality meats such as Australian Wagyu, with further upgrades to Japanese Wagyu available in the 1,099-baht and 1,499-baht sets, catering to a wide range of customer preferences. And the new menu shall be upgraded to all branch soon.

In addition, the restaurant offers an authentic Japanese yakiniku dining style featuring its signature sauce that perfectly blends Tsukimi sauce—a rich egg-yolk-based dressing—with Gyu-Kaku’s proprietary soy sauce. This combination delivers a distinctive dining experience that truly resonates with the brand’s unique identity.

Senior executives from Colowide Group’s Japan-based Reins International attended the opening ceremony for the Yakiniku Gyu-Kaku outlet at KINGSQUARE, underscoring the importance of the Thai market and reaffirming the long-term direction of the Thai–Japanese partnership under the joint venture framework, which focuses on sustainable growth.

Mr. Kota Sumikawa, CEO of Japan-based Reins International, says Thailand is one of the most promising markets for Japanese cuisine, both in terms of growing purchasing power and the popularity of Japanese food culture. Working with SAHA Group enables Gyu-Kaku to deliver brand standards from Japan while seamlessly addressing the preferences of Thai consumers.

“Our collaboration with SAHA Group plays a crucial role in Gyu-Kaku’s stable business expansion in Thailand, because our partner has not just a deep understanding of the local market and consumer behaviors but also strong long-term management capabilities,” he adds.

Gyu-Kaku is a Japanese-style Yakiniku restaurant brand under Colowide Group, one of Japan’s leading foodservice conglomerates and the owner of a diverse portfolio of restaurant brands. The group operates a network of more than 800 dining outlets worldwide, spanning multiple countries including Japan, the United States, Indonesia, and Taiwan.

Japanese yakiniku fans can now enjoy authentic, premium-quality grilled meats at the newly opened Yakiniku Gyu-Kaku branch on the 2nd floor of KINGSQUARE Community Mall, in the heart of the Rama 3 area.

For more information, please visit Facebook Page: Gyu-Kaku Thailand