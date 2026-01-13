SAHA Group Partners with Colowide Group to Launch New “Gyu-Kaku” Outlet at KINGSQUARE, Driving Premium Yakiniku Trend for Thais

The collaboration, which has materialized in the form of a joint venture, aims at elevating and expanding Japanese restaurant operations in Thailand with the recent launch of new “Yakiniku Gyu-Kaku” outlet at KINGSQUARE Community Mall in the heart of Rama III area. This restaurant features a fully upgraded menu, offering authentic, premium-quality Japanese-style grilled meats, and reinforces the potential of Thailand’s Japanese food market.
Mr. Jakkrit Santirattanakul, managing director of SAHA Group’s Saha Osha Company Limited, reveals that the collaboration between SAHA Group and Colowide Group, a major restaurant operator from Japan, is strategically executed through a joint venture (JV) with the aim to systematically expand the food business in Thailand. As part of this partnership, a new Yakiniku Gyu-Kaku outlet recently opened at KINGSQUARE Community Mall in the heart of the Rama 3 area, uplifting the local dining experience and strengthening the brand’s presence in the Thai market.
The partnership is conducted through Saha Osha Company Limited, which co-established Reins Saha (Thailand) Company Limited alongside Japan-based Reins International to operate Japanese restaurants under Gyu-Kaku and On-Yasai Shabu Shabu brands. Active in Thailand for over 10 years already, both have enjoyed a growing customer base.
“This investment positions the joint venture as the operator of the existing three branches—Thaniya Silom, Siam Square One, and Singha Complex—while also introducing a new branch at KINGSQUARE Community Mall in the heart of Rama III. This fourth branch marks a new phase of business expansion under the brand-development concept that focuses on consumers who look for quality, value for money, and differentiated dining experiences,” Mr. Jakkrit explains.
The Gyu-Kaku KINGSQUARE branch presents an upgraded menu – with three options available. Prices start from 699 baht per set, highlighting the brand’s strong value for money. The most basic set include premium-quality meats such as Australian Wagyu, with further upgrades to Japanese Wagyu available in the 1,099-baht and 1,499-baht sets, catering to a wide range of customer preferences. And the new menu shall be upgraded to all branch soon.
In addition, the restaurant offers an authentic Japanese yakiniku dining style featuring its signature sauce that perfectly blends Tsukimi sauce—a rich egg-yolk-based dressing—with Gyu-Kaku’s proprietary soy sauce. This combination delivers a distinctive dining experience that truly resonates with the brand’s unique identity.
Senior executives from Colowide Group’s Japan-based Reins International attended the opening ceremony for the Yakiniku Gyu-Kaku outlet at KINGSQUARE, underscoring the importance of the Thai market and reaffirming the long-term direction of the Thai–Japanese partnership under the joint venture framework, which focuses on sustainable growth.
Mr. Kota Sumikawa, CEO of Japan-based Reins International, says Thailand is one of the most promising markets for Japanese cuisine, both in terms of growing purchasing power and the popularity of Japanese food culture. Working with SAHA Group enables Gyu-Kaku to deliver brand standards from Japan while seamlessly addressing the preferences of Thai consumers.
“Our collaboration with SAHA Group plays a crucial role in Gyu-Kaku’s stable business expansion in Thailand, because our partner has not just a deep understanding of the local market and consumer behaviors but also strong long-term management capabilities,” he adds.
Gyu-Kaku is a Japanese-style Yakiniku restaurant brand under Colowide Group, one of Japan’s leading foodservice conglomerates and the owner of a diverse portfolio of restaurant brands. The group operates a network of more than 800 dining outlets worldwide, spanning multiple countries including Japan, the United States, Indonesia, and Taiwan.
Japanese yakiniku fans can now enjoy authentic, premium-quality grilled meats at the newly opened Yakiniku Gyu-Kaku branch on the 2nd floor of KINGSQUARE Community Mall, in the heart of the Rama 3 area.
For more information, please visit Facebook Page: Gyu-Kaku Thailand