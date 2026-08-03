Chadchart plans Green Line transfer to advance common ticketing and ease Bangkok’s budget burden

Bangkok is preparing to transfer the Green Line, together with its assets and liabilities, to the government in a move intended to reduce the city’s financial burden and support a unified ticketing and fare structure.

Bangkok Governor Chadchart Sittipunt said the process was under way following a Cabinet resolution about two months ago instructing the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration to proceed with the transfer.





He said bringing the Green Line under central government control would help align management of the common-ticket system and fare structure across the rail network.

The Green Line represents a major financial obligation for Bangkok. Chadchart said transferring responsibility to the government would reduce budget constraints and allow the city to direct more funding towards residents and other areas of urban development.