BTS Group Considers Green Line Concession Buyback After Backing New Flat Fare

Chairman Keeree Kanjanapas estimates a 50 billion baht cost for the government to nationalise the Bangkok rail system ahead of the 2029 expiry.

BTS Group Holdings has signalled its willingness to discuss a government buyback of the Green Line electric railway concession, a move that comes as the company embraces the new administration’s plan for a 40-baht flat daily fare.

Keeree Kanjanapas, chairman of the Board of Directors, revealed that while there have been no formal negotiations, the company is open to the idea, provided it benefits the public.

He estimates the cost for the state to acquire the concession from the private sector would be approximately 50 billion baht, representing the capital expenditure invested by the company over the last 30 years.

"This is a good concept if it is beneficial to passengers," Keeree stated, confirming that the company would consider the proposal.

The core concession for the Green Line is currently set to expire in 2029 (2572 BE).

Separate Operation and Maintenance (O&M) contracts for the extensions—including the Sukhumvit Line (On Nut–Bearing) and Silom Line (Saphan Taksin–Bang Wa), as well as the Bearing–Samut Prakan and Mo Chit–Ku Khot sections—are due to expire later, in 2042 (2585 BE).

