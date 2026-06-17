Anutin leads Thai delegation to Kazan for ASEAN-Russia summit and Putin talks

Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul has arrived in Kazan, Russia, for a special ASEAN-Russia summit expected to set the direction for future cooperation between Southeast Asia and Moscow, with Thailand looking to expand economic, energy and technology ties.
Anutin travelled to the capital of the Republic of Tatarstan with his delegation and arrived at 8.25pm local time on June 16, which is four hours behind Thailand.
Government spokeswoman Rachada Dhnadirek said the prime minister was in Kazan to attend the ASEAN-Russia Commemorative Summit from June 16 to 19, held to mark the 35th anniversary of ASEAN-Russia relations.
The visit is being closely watched for both regional and bilateral reasons, as the summit will provide a platform for ASEAN and Russia to discuss the next stage of cooperation at a time when global trade, energy security and geopolitical alignment remain under pressure.
Anutin and his wife were welcomed on arrival by senior Russian officials and representatives of the Royal Thai Embassy in Moscow.
Among the Russian officials receiving the Thai delegation were Bogdashev Igor Viktorovich, director-general of the Protocol Department at Russia’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs; Rustam Minnikhanov, head of the Republic of Tatarstan; Vladimir Aleksandrovich Leonov, Tatarstan’s Minister of Sport; and Ilsur Metshin, Mayor of Kazan.
Sasiwat Wongsinsawat, Thailand’s ambassador to Moscow, also joined the welcoming ceremony, together with defence attachés from the three armed forces, the commercial minister-counsellor and officials from the Thai embassy.
As part of the Russian welcome ceremony, women in traditional dress presented the prime minister and his wife with bread, a customary gesture symbolising friendship, sincerity, abundance and goodwill towards guests.
Rachada said the summit would be an important forum for defining the future direction of ASEAN-Russia relations. The programme is divided into two main parts: a plenary session and a working lunch.
The plenary session will focus on international and regional cooperation, as well as the future course of relations between ASEAN and Russia.
The working lunch will allow leaders and senior representatives to exchange views on how to make better use of the potential of ASEAN and Eurasia. Participants are expected to include representatives from the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation, the Eurasian Economic Union, the ASEAN Business Advisory Council, and the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of the Russian Federation.
The economic dimension of the visit begins today, when Anutin is scheduled to attend the ASEAN-Russia Business Forum, a platform designed to connect Russian and ASEAN business sectors.
He is also due to attend a gala dinner for leaders and watch a cultural performance before the main commemorative summit on June 18.
On June 18, the prime minister will join the leaders’ group photo before attending the ASEAN-Russia Commemorative Summit. He is expected to deliver a statement on international and regional cooperation, as well as the future direction of ASEAN-Russia relations.
The leaders are also expected to endorse four outcome documents from the summit.
Anutin will later take part in a working lunch with ASEAN and Russian leaders, together with representatives of major regional economic organisations. Discussions are expected to cover ways to strengthen economic connectivity between ASEAN and Eurasia and identify new opportunities in trade, investment, energy, technology and food security.
The prime minister is also scheduled to hold bilateral talks with the president of the Russian Federation.
The talks are expected to cover ways to deepen Thailand-Russia cooperation in areas with strong potential, particularly the economy, trade, investment, energy and technology.
The government says such cooperation could help create long-term economic opportunities and improve the quality of life for Thai people.
After completing his engagements in Kazan, Anutin and his delegation are scheduled to leave Russia on the evening of June 18 and arrive back in Thailand on June 19.