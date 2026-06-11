Anutin to attend ASEAN-Russia summit in Kazan as Moscow seeks deeper regional ties

Prime Minister and Interior Minister Anutin Charnvirakul is scheduled to travel to Russia from June 16-19 to attend the ASEAN-Russia summit in Kazan, where leaders are expected to mark 35 years of relations between Russia and the Southeast Asian bloc.

Summit to mark 35 years of ASEAN-Russia relations

The summit is scheduled to take place in Kazan, Russia, on June 17-18. The Thai Ministry of Foreign Affairs earlier said preparations had been discussed at the 22nd ASEAN-Russia Senior Officials’ Meeting, also held in Kazan, ahead of the commemorative summit marking the 35th anniversary of ASEAN-Russia relations.