How to Stop Drinking Alcohol: A Practical Guide to Quitting

Know When You Need Medical Support

If you are trying to stop drinking alcohol and it feels much harder than expected, it is worth paying attention to that. Feeling shaky, anxious, or experiencing palpitations when you cut back can be signs of withdrawal symptoms.

In these cases, stopping alcohol on your own may not be safe, and medical support may be needed. Reaching out for help at this stage is a safer and more effective way to move forward.

Should I Stop Drinking Alcohol? When to Get Help and Support

If you are unsure whether you should stop drinking, it often helps to look at your relationship with alcohol more closely.

You might notice patterns like drinking more than you planned, strong cravings, or feeling like alcohol is affecting your health, mood, or personal relationships. Some people also find that their drinking habits are becoming harder to control, even when they want to reduce their drinking.

Clinically, alcohol use disorder exists on a spectrum, as outlined in the Diagnostic and Statistical Manual of Mental Disorders. This means you do not have to “hit rock bottom” to have a problem with alcohol.

If you are starting to feel concerned about your drinking or thinking about making a change, that alone is a valid reason to take the next step.

Detox and Professional Support for Alcohol Addiction

If you are dependent on alcohol, trying to stop on your own can be unsafe, even if you feel ready to quit. This is especially true for a heavy drinker, where the body has adapted to regular alcohol use.

Alcohol withdrawal symptoms can include anxiety, shaking, sweating, and palpitation, and in more severe cases, confusion or hallucination. Because of these risks, medical supervision is sometimes necessary to protect your health and overall wellbeing.

A medically supported detox provides 24/7 care to help manage withdrawal symptoms safely and more comfortably. It also gives you access to professionals who can provide therapy and counselling. In some cases, medications may also be prescribed to help manage cravings and support ongoing recovery.

If you are unsure whether you need this level of support, speaking to a GP or a confidential alcohol service is a good place to start. You can also involve a trusted family member if that feels right for you.

Change Your Relationship With Alcohol and Build an Alcohol-Free Life

At some point, it becomes less about whether you should stop drinking and more about what actually needs to change.

At The Hills, the focus is not just on stopping alcohol, but on understanding your relationship with alcohol and what is driving it. If you are at the point where you want to cut back or stop drinking, the next step is getting a clearer understanding of what approach will actually work for you.

Reach out to us today to know more about our professional detox services and how we can help you liver a sober, healtheir life.