Thailand enforces two-day alcohol sales ban during Buddhist holidays

The Royal Thai Police have reminded members of the public and businesses nationwide that the sale of all alcoholic beverages is prohibited on Asalha Bucha Day and Buddhist Lent Day in 2026.

The two-day restriction begins at 12.01am on Wednesday (July 29) and ends at midnight at the close of Thursday (July 30).

Shops, convenience stores and ordinary restaurants must suspend alcohol sales unless they qualify for an exemption under the law.

Current official guidance confirms that alcohol sales remain prohibited throughout major Buddhist holidays, subject to legally defined exemptions.

Asalha Bucha Day, on July 29, falls on the full-moon day of the second eighth lunar month and is a holiday for government agencies, banks and the private sector.