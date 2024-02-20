Committee says no to extending sales of alcoholic beverages
The National Alcoholic Beverage Policy Committee on Monday put on hold the proposal to allow sales of alcoholic beverages between 2pm to 5pm, and ordered that a committee be formed to thoroughly study the pros and cons of the move.
The Thai Alcohol Beverage Business Association submitted a proposal to lift the ban put in place by a coup-era decree, which limits the selling of alcoholic beverages in Thailand to two periods per day — 11am to 2pm, and 5pm to midnight — in a bid to ensure public order and safety.
The association reasoned that the lifting of the ban between 2pm to 5pm would complement the government’s plan to promote tourism.
After the meeting on Monday, Public Health Minister Dr Cholnan Srikaew said members of the National Alcoholic Beverage Policy Committee had resolved not to change the selling hours of alcohol.
Cholnan, who serves as deputy chair, said the move would go against laws that also limit the hours during which alcoholic beverages can be sold, including the 2008 Alcoholic Beverage Control Act and the 1966 Entertainment Places Act. The latter also limits the opening hours of places that sell alcohol.
The meeting also agreed that there is currently no clear statistical data on the economic, social, health, and road accident impact of extending the hours during which alcohol can be sold and ordered that a committee be formed to study the subject, including comparing the data from provinces piloting the 4am closing times of entertainment venues and other provinces, so that the committee can carefully consider the pros and cons of the extension.
Bangkok, Chonburi, Chiang Mai, Phuket and Koh Samui (Surat Thani) are currently piloting the 4am closing hours move in a bid to promote tourism.
The meeting on Monday also approved a study of the feasibility for establishing a fund for the treatment and rehabilitation of those addicted to alcohol.
The 2pm to 5pm ban on alcohol sales applies to all establishments selling drinks throughout Thailand, except those in international airports and establishments that are under other governing laws.