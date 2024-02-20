Committee says no to extending sales of alcoholic beverages

The Thai Alcohol Beverage Business Association submitted a proposal to lift the ban put in place by a coup-era decree, which limits the selling of alcoholic beverages in Thailand to two periods per day — 11am to 2pm, and 5pm to midnight — in a bid to ensure public order and safety.

The association reasoned that the lifting of the ban between 2pm to 5pm would complement the government’s plan to promote tourism.

After the meeting on Monday, Public Health Minister Dr Cholnan Srikaew said members of the National Alcoholic Beverage Policy Committee had resolved not to change the selling hours of alcohol.

Cholnan, who serves as deputy chair, said the move would go against laws that also limit the hours during which alcoholic beverages can be sold, including the 2008 Alcoholic Beverage Control Act and the 1966 Entertainment Places Act. The latter also limits the opening hours of places that sell alcohol.