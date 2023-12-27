Authorities to crack down on drunk driving during long break

Police chief Pol General Torsak Sukvimol on Wednesday said that he had instructed authorities nationwide to be strict in apprehending drunk drivers at security checkpoints.

Torsak urged commuters to be extra cautious and to never drive if they were intoxicated. He also said everyone should check their cars before leaving to avoid accidents.

The law specifies that drivers under the age of 20 who have held a driving licence for less than two years, or possess a licence for special vehicles, will be considered drunk if they register a blood alcohol concentration of more than 20 milligrams (mg) per 100 millilitres (ml) in a DUI breath test.

Meanwhile, individuals aged 20 and above, possessing a permanent or five-year driving licence, will be deemed intoxicated if their alcohol level exceeds 50mg/100ml of blood.

Drunk drivers could face a maximum fine of 120,000 baht, a six-year prison sentence, and their driver's licence could be revoked. If they are found guilty of causing death to others, they could be subject to a fine of up to 200,000 baht and a potential 10-year imprisonment.

Torsak said police would also focus on addressing drug and gun violence concerns during the New Year holidays, which lasts from December 29 to January 1, 2024.