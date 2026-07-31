What Is Post-Acute Withdrawal Syndrome for Alcohol (PAWS)?

Why Does It Take So Long to Feel Normal Again?

To understand PAWS, it helps to think about what long-term drinking actually does to the brain. Over time, alcohol changes how the brain manages mood, sleep, and stress responses. The nervous system essentially adjusts to having alcohol around it recalibrates its baseline to function with it there.

So when alcohol is suddenly gone, the brain doesn't just snap back. It has to relearn how to operate without it, and that process takes time. PAWS is really just the visible sign of that rebalancing still happening in the background, even after the acute symptoms have faded. This isn't unique to alcohol similar adjustment periods happen with other substances too, depending on what the body had gotten used to.

How Long Does It Actually Last?

There's no fixed timeline. For a lot of people, things ease up within a few weeks to a few months. For others, especially without support, it can stretch on much longer sometimes over a year. The good news is that symptoms generally get milder as time goes on, even if they don't disappear on a neat schedule.

A few things tend to influence how long it lasts:

How long and how heavily someone was drinking

Their general physical and mental health

Whether there's a co-occurring mental health condition or other substance use

How much support or structured treatment they have access to

Why PAWS Raises the Risk of Relapse

Here's where PAWS gets risky: it tends to show up right when people expect to be "done" and feeling fine. That mismatch between expectation and reality can be discouraging, and discouragement is exactly what can push someone back toward drinking.

Ongoing insomnia wears people down. Anxiety and low mood can feel like too much to carry. Brain fog makes everyday tasks harder than they should be. And without knowing this is a recognized, temporary phase, it's easy to start thinking something's permanently wrong or worse, to start believing alcohol is the only thing that will make the feeling go away.

That's really the core issue: getting through withdrawal medically is only half the job. The other half is having support in place for the weeks and months after, so early warning signs don't turn into a slide backward.

What Actually Helps

None of this means PAWS has to derail recovery there are concrete things that make a real difference:

Keeping a consistent sleep schedule

Staying physically active, even just walking regularly

Building in stress-management habits like mindfulness or breathing exercises

Working with a therapist or counselor as part of a structured program

Leaning on peer support or a recovery community

Sometimes medication is part of the picture too, particularly for anxiety, mood, or sleep. And for a lot of people, this is the point where more structured care outpatient support or residential treatment makes the biggest difference, depending on what they need.

How The Hills Approaches This Stage

If you've gotten through detox and still don't feel like yourself, that doesn't mean something's gone wrong. It usually means you're right in the middle of one of the harder parts of recovery.

At The Hills Rehab Chiang Mai, we treat what happens after withdrawal as seriously as the withdrawal itself. The lingering symptoms are real, and they're treatable but they're a lot easier to manage with the right support around you than on your own. Our team provides structured, evidence-based detox and follow-on care to help you stabilize and keep moving forward. If you'd like to talk it through, reach out any time.