What Is Post-Acute Withdrawal Syndrome for Alcohol (PAWS)?

FRIDAY, JULY 31, 2026
What Is Post-Acute Withdrawal Syndrome for Alcohol (PAWS)?

Post-acute withdrawal syndrome can bring lingering sleep problems, anxiety, fatigue and brain fog after alcohol detox as the brain continues to recover.

A lot of people assume that once detox is over, they should start feeling like themselves again. But that's not always how it goes. It's common to still deal with things like poor sleep, anxiety, a low mood, or constant tiredness weeks  sometimes months  after the last drink. This stage is known as Post-Acute Withdrawal Syndrome, or PAWS, and it's a normal part of how the brain heals after alcohol.

What Exactly Is PAWS?

PAWS is the stretch of lingering symptoms that shows up after the acute withdrawal phase has passed. The acute stage  the shaking, sweating, nausea, the rough first few days  is intense but short-lived. PAWS is different. It settles in afterward and tends to hang around longer, sometimes going by other names like post-withdrawal syndrome or protracted withdrawal.

It's not something unique to alcohol either. People coming off benzodiazepines or opioids can go through a similar pattern. But it shows up especially often with alcohol, and because it's less talked about, plenty of people going through it don't realize what's happening  they just assume something's wrong with them.

The bottom line: finishing detox isn't the finish line. It's the start of a longer process, and PAWS is often just part of that.

What Is Post-Acute Withdrawal Syndrome for Alcohol (PAWS)?

The Symptoms People Usually Notice

PAWS can be confusing precisely because it shows up after you expected to feel better. The symptoms are the brain and nervous system still recalibrating, and they typically include:

  • Trouble sleeping or staying asleep
  • Anxiety, restlessness, sometimes panic
  • A flat or low mood
  • Constant fatigue, even after rest
  • Brain fog  trouble focusing, forgetfulness
  • Unusually vivid or unsettling dreams
  • Irritability and mood swings
  • Occasional cravings that come out of nowhere

None of this is usually as severe as the acute withdrawal stage, but it can still throw someone off. And it doesn't hit everyone the same way  one person might mostly struggle with sleep, while another deals more with mood or concentration. Symptoms also tend to come in waves rather than a steady decline, which is part of what makes this stage feel so unpredictable.

Why Does It Take So Long to Feel Normal Again?

To understand PAWS, it helps to think about what long-term drinking actually does to the brain. Over time, alcohol changes how the brain manages mood, sleep, and stress responses. The nervous system essentially adjusts to having alcohol around  it recalibrates its baseline to function with it there.

So when alcohol is suddenly gone, the brain doesn't just snap back. It has to relearn how to operate without it, and that process takes time. PAWS is really just the visible sign of that rebalancing still happening in the background, even after the acute symptoms have faded. This isn't unique to alcohol  similar adjustment periods happen with other substances too, depending on what the body had gotten used to.

How Long Does It Actually Last?

There's no fixed timeline. For a lot of people, things ease up within a few weeks to a few months. For others, especially without support, it can stretch on much longer  sometimes over a year. The good news is that symptoms generally get milder as time goes on, even if they don't disappear on a neat schedule.

A few things tend to influence how long it lasts:

  • How long and how heavily someone was drinking
  • Their general physical and mental health
  • Whether there's a co-occurring mental health condition or other substance use
  • How much support or structured treatment they have access to

What Is Post-Acute Withdrawal Syndrome for Alcohol (PAWS)?

Why PAWS Raises the Risk of Relapse

Here's where PAWS gets risky: it tends to show up right when people expect to be "done" and feeling fine. That mismatch between expectation and reality can be discouraging, and discouragement is exactly what can push someone back toward drinking.

Ongoing insomnia wears people down. Anxiety and low mood can feel like too much to carry. Brain fog makes everyday tasks harder than they should be. And without knowing this is a recognized, temporary phase, it's easy to start thinking something's permanently wrong  or worse, to start believing alcohol is the only thing that will make the feeling go away.

That's really the core issue: getting through withdrawal medically is only half the job. The other half is having support in place for the weeks and months after, so early warning signs don't turn into a slide backward.

What Actually Helps

None of this means PAWS has to derail recovery  there are concrete things that make a real difference:

  • Keeping a consistent sleep schedule
  • Staying physically active, even just walking regularly
  • Building in stress-management habits like mindfulness or breathing exercises
  • Working with a therapist or counselor as part of a structured program
  • Leaning on peer support or a recovery community

Sometimes medication is part of the picture too, particularly for anxiety, mood, or sleep. And for a lot of people, this is the point where more structured care outpatient support or residential treatment  makes the biggest difference, depending on what they need.

How The Hills Approaches This Stage

If you've gotten through detox and still don't feel like yourself, that doesn't mean something's gone wrong. It usually means you're right in the middle of one of the harder parts of recovery.

At The Hills Rehab Chiang Mai, we treat what happens after withdrawal as seriously as the withdrawal itself. The lingering symptoms are real, and they're treatable but they're a lot easier to manage with the right support around you than on your own. Our team provides structured, evidence-based detox and follow-on care to help you stabilize and keep moving forward. If you'd like to talk it through, reach out any time.

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