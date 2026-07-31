What Is Post-Acute Withdrawal Syndrome for Alcohol (PAWS)?

A lot of people assume that once detox is over, they should start feeling like themselves again. But that's not always how it goes. It's common to still deal with things like poor sleep, anxiety, a low mood, or constant tiredness weeks sometimes months after the last drink. This stage is known as Post-Acute Withdrawal Syndrome, or PAWS, and it's a normal part of how the brain heals after alcohol.
PAWS is the stretch of lingering symptoms that shows up after the acute withdrawal phase has passed. The acute stage the shaking, sweating, nausea, the rough first few days is intense but short-lived. PAWS is different. It settles in afterward and tends to hang around longer, sometimes going by other names like post-withdrawal syndrome or protracted withdrawal.
It's not something unique to alcohol either. People coming off benzodiazepines or opioids can go through a similar pattern. But it shows up especially often with alcohol, and because it's less talked about, plenty of people going through it don't realize what's happening they just assume something's wrong with them.
The bottom line: finishing detox isn't the finish line. It's the start of a longer process, and PAWS is often just part of that.
PAWS can be confusing precisely because it shows up after you expected to feel better. The symptoms are the brain and nervous system still recalibrating, and they typically include:
None of this is usually as severe as the acute withdrawal stage, but it can still throw someone off. And it doesn't hit everyone the same way one person might mostly struggle with sleep, while another deals more with mood or concentration. Symptoms also tend to come in waves rather than a steady decline, which is part of what makes this stage feel so unpredictable.
To understand PAWS, it helps to think about what long-term drinking actually does to the brain. Over time, alcohol changes how the brain manages mood, sleep, and stress responses. The nervous system essentially adjusts to having alcohol around it recalibrates its baseline to function with it there.
So when alcohol is suddenly gone, the brain doesn't just snap back. It has to relearn how to operate without it, and that process takes time. PAWS is really just the visible sign of that rebalancing still happening in the background, even after the acute symptoms have faded. This isn't unique to alcohol similar adjustment periods happen with other substances too, depending on what the body had gotten used to.
There's no fixed timeline. For a lot of people, things ease up within a few weeks to a few months. For others, especially without support, it can stretch on much longer sometimes over a year. The good news is that symptoms generally get milder as time goes on, even if they don't disappear on a neat schedule.
A few things tend to influence how long it lasts:
Here's where PAWS gets risky: it tends to show up right when people expect to be "done" and feeling fine. That mismatch between expectation and reality can be discouraging, and discouragement is exactly what can push someone back toward drinking.
Ongoing insomnia wears people down. Anxiety and low mood can feel like too much to carry. Brain fog makes everyday tasks harder than they should be. And without knowing this is a recognized, temporary phase, it's easy to start thinking something's permanently wrong or worse, to start believing alcohol is the only thing that will make the feeling go away.
That's really the core issue: getting through withdrawal medically is only half the job. The other half is having support in place for the weeks and months after, so early warning signs don't turn into a slide backward.
None of this means PAWS has to derail recovery there are concrete things that make a real difference:
Sometimes medication is part of the picture too, particularly for anxiety, mood, or sleep. And for a lot of people, this is the point where more structured care outpatient support or residential treatment makes the biggest difference, depending on what they need.
If you've gotten through detox and still don't feel like yourself, that doesn't mean something's gone wrong. It usually means you're right in the middle of one of the harder parts of recovery.
At The Hills Rehab Chiang Mai, we treat what happens after withdrawal as seriously as the withdrawal itself. The lingering symptoms are real, and they're treatable but they're a lot easier to manage with the right support around you than on your own. Our team provides structured, evidence-based detox and follow-on care to help you stabilize and keep moving forward. If you'd like to talk it through, reach out any time.