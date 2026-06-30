Thailand considers broader alcohol dispenser restrictions

Public Health Minister Pattana Promphat said Thailand’s Alcoholic Beverage Control Committee had ordered further study of a draft Prime Minister’s Office announcement after a meeting at the Public Health Ministry on June 29, 2026.

Pattana, who chairs the committee, said the draft concerns the methods or forms of alcohol sales using dispensing machines in convenience stores or nearby areas.

The existing rule has been in force since 2018, after some shops began offering dispensing equipment that allowed customers to serve themselves, raising concerns that alcohol could become too easily accessible, particularly near educational institutions or communities.

The committee discussed widening the definitions and categories of shops covered by the measure, as trading models have changed significantly since 2018.

Officials were assigned to review the legal wording and increasingly complex sales processes before bringing the matter back to the next meeting, while keeping the focus on controlling sales through alcohol dispensers.

“The review of alcohol dispenser sales will lead to a continued ban, but enforcement must be broadened to cover more types of shops, while still using convenience stores or other easy-access outlets as the main framework,” Pattana said.

The review will also cover store size, distance from educational institutions and the control of alcohol quantities.