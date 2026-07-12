Thailand limits alcohol exemptions to weddings and diplomacy

Thailand has limited exemptions allowing alcohol consumption at normally prohibited venues to two types of event: wedding receptions and diplomatic receptions held in accordance with established custom.
The Prime Minister’s Office notification on “traditional receptions” was published in the Royal Gazette on July 10, 2026, and took effect the following day. It was signed by Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul.
The notification defines the term “traditional reception” under the Alcoholic Beverage Control Act B.E. 2551 (2008), as amended by the Alcoholic Beverage Control Act (No. 2) B.E. 2568 (2025).
Under the notification, a traditional reception covers only:
The definition determines which events may qualify for an exemption allowing alcohol to be consumed in places or areas where it is normally prohibited.
These may include government premises and other locations covered by restrictions under alcohol-control legislation.
The notification was issued under the definition of “traditional reception” in Section 3 of the 2008 Act, as amended by the 2025 legislation, together with the authority granted under Section 4 of the law.
It was formally issued on June 24, 2026, before being published in the Royal Gazette on July 10.
The measure does not permit alcohol consumption at every function held in a prohibited location.
Only wedding receptions and diplomatic receptions falling within the official definition may qualify for the exemption. Other private parties, ceremonies, community events or workplace functions are not automatically covered.
The notification is intended to clarify the scope of an exception contained in the amended alcohol-control law rather than remove restrictions on drinking at government premises or other prohibited sites generally.
Existing rules governing alcohol sales, consumption and prohibited locations continue to apply to events that do not fall within the two specified categories.
The amended Alcoholic Beverage Control Act took effect in November 2025 and introduced revisions to the country’s alcohol-control framework, including rules covering prohibited sales and consumption, advertising and enforcement.