Family Authorises Repatriation of Thai Vlogger Found Dead in Georgia

Thai officials expect power of attorney documents from the family of vlogger Halun Solo on Monday, as the cause of death remains under investigation.

The family of a popular Thai travel vlogger who died in Georgia earlier this month has signed a power of attorney document authorising Thai officials to bring his body home, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs confirmed on Friday.

Mangkorn Pratoomkaew, director-general of the Department of Consular Affairs, told a press briefing that relatives of Bowornthat Pengsuk—known online as "Hlun Solo"—completed the paperwork at a local district office. The document is currently in transit to the department and is expected to arrive on Monday, 3 August.

"Once we receive the document, the department will certify its translation and forward it to the embassy to issue a death certificate, as well as coordinate the return of the deceased's body and personal belongings to Thailand," Mangkorn said.

The ministry expressed its deepest condolences to the family, adding that Thailand's deputy prime minister and foreign minister would seek an opportunity to speak with them directly.

