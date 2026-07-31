Family Authorises Repatriation of Thai Vlogger Found Dead in Georgia

Thai officials expect power of attorney documents from the family of vlogger Halun Solo on Monday, as the cause of death remains under investigation.
The family of a popular Thai travel vlogger who died in Georgia earlier this month has signed a power of attorney document authorising Thai officials to bring his body home, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs confirmed on Friday.
Mangkorn Pratoomkaew, director-general of the Department of Consular Affairs, told a press briefing that relatives of Bowornthat Pengsuk—known online as "Hlun Solo"—completed the paperwork at a local district office. The document is currently in transit to the department and is expected to arrive on Monday, 3 August.
"Once we receive the document, the department will certify its translation and forward it to the embassy to issue a death certificate, as well as coordinate the return of the deceased's body and personal belongings to Thailand," Mangkorn said.
The ministry expressed its deepest condolences to the family, adding that Thailand's deputy prime minister and foreign minister would seek an opportunity to speak with them directly.
A Thai diplomatic delegation dispatched to Tbilisi has met with Georgian police and foreign affairs officials, while Thailand's ambassador in Ankara, Turkey—which holds consular responsibility for Georgia—has met with Georgian counterparts at the director-general level.
The embassy has already contacted a logistics firm to handle the transportation. However, officials noted that Georgian authorities must first issue a local death certificate before the Thai Embassy can issue the necessary Thai documentation to repatriate the body.
The timeframe for returning Bowornthat’s remains to Thailand depends on how quickly local documentation is released.
According to officials, hotel staff discovered Bowornthat’s body on the afternoon of 14 July after he failed to check out as scheduled.
Mangkorn emphasised that the official cause of death remains under investigation by Georgian authorities, who have been updating the family on procedural steps. The embassy in Ankara continues to monitor developments closely.
Addressing circulating online speculation regarding the circumstances of the death, Mangkorn clarified that establishing the facts rests entirely with local law enforcement.
"The incident happened in their country, so it falls under their authority to verify all the facts," he said.
Ministry spokespeople used the briefing to address reports suggesting authorities had failed to act promptly after being alerted by the victim's family.
Jaithai Upakarnitikaset, director-general of the Department of Information and Ministry spokesperson, stated that embassy records confirmed no notification was received prior to official communications late in the month.
Responding to claims that relatives had alerted diplomats as early as 19 July, officials reiterated that the embassy was only formally notified on 28 July (with one reference during the briefing citing 29 July). Jaithai dismissed suggestions that officials were aware of the disappearance mid-month as inaccurate.
Officials also addressed questions regarding the ten-day gap between the discovery of the body on 14 July and formal diplomatic notification reaching Thai authorities. Jaithai noted that the embassy had raised the delay directly with Georgian counterparts and is awaiting an explanation.
Mangkorn explained that standard procedures required Georgian police to complete initial evidence verification before passing documentation through Georgia’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs to the Thai Embassy in Ankara.