Pong and Thong arrested in case of missing Russian siblings

Police arrested two men in Sa Kaeo on Friday over the disappearance of two Russian siblings in Chonburi, after the suspects allegedly gave statements claiming that both had been killed and their bodies concealed.
The missing siblings were identified as Diana Nazimova, 22, and Roman Nazimova, 17. Their disappearance was reported in the jurisdiction of Huai Yai Police Station in Chonburi.
Investigators had identified two suspects known only as Pong and Thong, who had left the area before officers could question them.
Police subsequently received information that two men dressed to resemble police officers had ridden a motorcycle through a checkpoint in Chanthaburi and headed towards Sa Kaeo.
The commissioner of Provincial Police Region 2 then ordered police stations to intensify the search, establish checkpoints and inspect passenger vehicles, particularly in areas near the border.
At about 4.30pm on Friday (July 31), Provincial Police Region 2 commissioner Pol Lt Gen Chatchai Surachetphong led investigators in surrounding and searching an area of Wang Sombun district, Sa Kaeo, following reports that the two suspects had been located.
The operation also involved Pol Maj Gen Kiattisak Srathong-oi, commander of the Investigation Division of Provincial Police Region 2; Pol Col Chaturaphat Singhasathit, deputy commander of Sa Kaeo Provincial Police; and Pol Col Damrong Iampairot, superintendent of the Sa Kaeo Provincial Police Investigation Division.
Police later confirmed that Pong and Thong had been taken into custody.
Thong initially alleged that Pong had shot the two siblings before their bodies were buried near Khao Chi Chan in Chonburi, close to the location where part of their motorcycle had previously been found.
Pong allegedly admitted shooting the younger brother. He reportedly told investigators that the elder sister died after he struck her and claimed that the motive was to steal the siblings’ motorcycle.
He denied that either victim had been sexually assaulted.
Police stressed that they had not accepted the suspects’ statements in full and were continuing detailed questioning to verify their accounts.
Investigators planned to take the suspects to identify the alleged location where the bodies had been concealed before proceeding with further legal action.