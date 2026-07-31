Pong and Thong arrested in case of missing Russian siblings

Police arrested two men in Sa Kaeo on Friday over the disappearance of two Russian siblings in Chonburi, after the suspects allegedly gave statements claiming that both had been killed and their bodies concealed.

The missing siblings were identified as Diana Nazimova, 22, and Roman Nazimova, 17. Their disappearance was reported in the jurisdiction of Huai Yai Police Station in Chonburi.





Investigators had identified two suspects known only as Pong and Thong, who had left the area before officers could question them.

Police subsequently received information that two men dressed to resemble police officers had ridden a motorcycle through a checkpoint in Chanthaburi and headed towards Sa Kaeo.

The commissioner of Provincial Police Region 2 then ordered police stations to intensify the search, establish checkpoints and inspect passenger vehicles, particularly in areas near the border.