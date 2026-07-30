Russian siblings remain missing after motorcycle discovery

Police found a dismantled motorcycle belonging to two missing Russian siblings buried at an old cemetery in Chonburi on Wednesday, intensifying a search that has focused on two Thai men wanted for questioning.

The siblings had been missing since July 26. Officers from Huai Yai Police Station, Chonburi provincial investigators and tourist police searched the former Thung Luang cemetery near Chak Taeng intersection in Huai Yai, Bang Lamung district, after residents reported seeing a group burying a motorcycle.

The site is about 200 metres from the Na Jomtien–Map Ta Phut motorway road.

Officers dug up a black-and-grey Honda ADV 150, registration number 4 Kor Sor 6379 Chonburi, which had been dismantled and buried in separate pieces. Police identified it as belonging to the missing siblings.

Search expands around burial site

Investigators searched the surrounding area for the siblings and further evidence. Rescue workers were also asked to prepare divers to examine a pond near the burial site.

The area is close to the home of a man known as Pong, who had appeared in previously circulated footage and was being treated as a person of interest in the investigation.

The siblings reportedly sent their mother a message on the day they disappeared saying they believed someone was following them.