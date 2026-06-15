Tourism Ministry reaffirms Thailand is safe for Russian tourists

The Ministry of Tourism and Sports has reaffirmed that Thailand is a safe destination and is ready to welcome Russian tourists and visitors from around the world, saying Russia is one of its quality tourist markets. In 2025, nearly 1.9 million Russian tourists visited Thailand.

Minister Surasak orders TAT to monitor the situation after the Russian advisory

Tourism and Sports Minister Surasak Phancharoenworakul has also instructed the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) and the private sector to closely monitor the situation after Russian authorities warned Russians to exercise greater caution when travelling to Thailand.

Following a notice issued by the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Friday (June 12, 2026), Russian citizens were warned to exercise greater caution when travelling to Thailand for tourism or business, citing the risk of detention or arrest at the request of US law enforcement agencies.

The notice also said Thailand remained one of the countries where such action continued to be taken against Russians, and advised those who may risk prosecution by US authorities to avoid travelling to Thailand, including transiting through Thai airports.

The statement also said the United States had intensified its monitoring and prosecution of Russian citizens, particularly after the start of the special military operation in Ukraine, and claimed that some detainees had faced pressure and questioning by US agencies.

Russia also urged its citizens to carry contact details for Russian embassies and consulates overseas so they could seek assistance if problems arose during travel.