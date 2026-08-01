Spain reverses mass Ceuta crossings after 57 deaths

Spain said it had largely reversed an unprecedented mass crossing into Ceuta after recovering 57 bodies and estimating that most of the roughly 50,000 people who entered the North African enclave had returned to Morocco.

The Spanish government’s representative in Ceuta reported that some victims had drowned, while others were crushed as crowds attempted to climb the breakwater supporting the border fence. Officials warned that further deaths might have occurred on the Moroccan side.

Spain’s Interior Ministry estimated that 48,300 people had returned by 6pm on Friday after about 50,000 crossed by land and sea from Thursday morning. Juan Jesús Vivas, president of Ceuta’s local government, put the number entering over the previous two days as high as 60,000.

Moroccan security forces used batons and tear gas to prevent more people reaching the small Spanish territory, which lies on the Mediterranean coast of northern Morocco.