Thailand open SEA V Cup campaign with four-set win over Indonesia

Indonesia force marathon second set

Thailand controlled much of the opening set through a varied attack and effective hitting from the wings, taking it 25-21.

Indonesia responded with stronger defence in the second set and kept the contest level through several rounds of deuce. The Indonesians eventually edged the set 34-32 to make it one set apiece.

Thailand regain control to complete victory

Thailand adjusted quickly after losing the second set, improving their first-touch reception and reading Indonesia’s attacks more effectively at the net.

The Thai players established a lead in the third set and maintained their advantage to win 25-21. They remained in control during the fourth, closing out the match 25-19 to complete a four-set victory.