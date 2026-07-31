Thailand open SEA V Cup campaign with four-set win over Indonesia

Thailand began their women’s SEA V Cup 2026 campaign with a 3-1 victory over Indonesia in Hanoi, securing their first three points of the opening leg.
The Thai side prevailed 25-21, 32-34, 25-21 and 25-19 after recovering from a prolonged second set in which Indonesia repeatedly fought off set points before levelling the match.
Thailand controlled much of the opening set through a varied attack and effective hitting from the wings, taking it 25-21.
Indonesia responded with stronger defence in the second set and kept the contest level through several rounds of deuce. The Indonesians eventually edged the set 34-32 to make it one set apiece.
Thailand adjusted quickly after losing the second set, improving their first-touch reception and reading Indonesia’s attacks more effectively at the net.
The Thai players established a lead in the third set and maintained their advantage to win 25-21. They remained in control during the fourth, closing out the match 25-19 to complete a four-set victory.
Thailand will play the Philippines in their second match of the opening leg on Saturday (August 1). The match is scheduled to begin at 4pm Thailand time.
The first leg is being held in Hanoi from July 31 to August 2, with Thailand also due to meet hosts Vietnam in their final match on Sunday (August 2).
Digital television coverage will be available on one31 and GMM25, with the channels alternating broadcasts according to the tournament schedule.
Online coverage will be available through the oneD application.