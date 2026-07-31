Japanese authorities reported to have intervened in currency market

The dollar swung sharply lower during New York trading on Thursday, at one point losing about 5 yen and falling below 158 yen.

The decline took the US currency to its weakest level since mid-May.

Informed sources reported on Friday (July 31) that the Japanese government and the Bank of Japan had entered the market during the session to purchase yen and sell dollars.

It was their first intervention of this kind in roughly three months.