Kumamoto searches continue as reported quake toll reaches 35

More than 9,000 people remained in evacuation shelters across Kumamoto Prefecture on Friday (July 31), as emergency teams continued searching for those missing since Tuesday’s earthquake despite the end of the 72 hours considered crucial for survival.

At 3pm, 9,134 people were staying at 374 shelters, while many others had taken refuge in their cars.

Temperatures exceeded 35 degrees Celsius in numerous affected areas, adding to the risks facing evacuees and rescue workers.

The prefectural government advised residents to drink fluids frequently and take precautions against heatstroke and economy-class syndrome.

At Aeon Mall Kumamoto in Kashima, police, Self-Defense Forces personnel and firefighters worked through the debris in case anyone remained trapped.