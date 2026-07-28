Thailand announce 2026 SEA V Cup match schedule for Hanoi and Chiang Mai

TUESDAY, JULY 28, 2026
|The Nation Editorial Team
Thailand announce 2026 SEA V Cup match schedule for Hanoi and Chiang Mai

Thailand will face Indonesia, the Philippines and Vietnam across two legs in Hanoi and Chiang Mai, with 14 players selected for the opening leg.

  • The 2026 women’s SEA V Cup will be held in two legs: the first in Hanoi, Vietnam (July 31 - August 2, 2026) and the second in Chiang Mai, Thailand (August 7 - 9, 2026).
  • Four ASEAN nations will compete in the tournament: Thailand, Vietnam, Indonesia, and the Philippines.
  • The schedule details Thailand's matches against each of the other three nations during both the Hanoi and Chiang Mai legs.

The women’s SEA V Cup 2026 will feature four ASEAN nations: Thailand, Vietnam, Indonesia and the Philippines.

The first leg will be held in Hanoi, Vietnam, from Friday (July 31, 2026) to Sunday (August 2, 2026), while the second will take place at the 700th Anniversary Chiang Mai Stadium in Chiang Mai, Thailand, from Friday (August 7, 2026) to Sunday (August 9, 2026).

The matches will be broadcast live on one31.

Thailand announce 2026 SEA V Cup match schedule for Hanoi and Chiang Mai

First-leg schedule (Hanoi, Vietnam)

  • Friday (July 31, 2026), 4pm: Thailand v Indonesia
  • Saturday (August 1, 2026), 4pm: Thailand v the Philippines
  • Sunday (August 2, 2026), 7pm: Thailand v Vietnam

Second-leg schedule (Chiang Mai, Thailand)

  • Friday (August 7, 2026), 4.30pm: Thailand v the Philippines
  • Saturday (August 8, 2026), 4.30pm: Thailand v Indonesia
  • Sunday (August 9, 2026), 4.30pm: Thailand v Vietnam

Thailand women’s national team squad and officials for Leg 1 of the 6th SEA V Cup 2026 in Vietnam from Friday (July 31, 2026) to Sunday (August 2, 2026):

Thailand announce 2026 SEA V Cup match schedule for Hanoi and Chiang Mai

Players (14)

Setters

  • Natthanicha Jaisaen (C)
  • Serah Ankomah

Middle blockers

  • Kaewkalaya Kamulthala
  • Wimonrat Thanapan
  • Waruni Kanram
  • Kanyarat Kunmueang

Outside hitters

  • Ajcharaporn Kongyot
  • Sasipapron Janthawisut
  • Nirarach Srikuta
  • Warisara Seetaloed

Opposite hitters

  • Nannaphat Moonjakham
  • Papatchaya Phontham

Liberos

  • Jidapa Nahuanong
  • Kalyarat Khamwong

Team officials

  • Amarin Boonkong — team manager
  • Kiattipong Radchatagriengkai — head coach
  • Feng Kun — assistant coach
  • Onuma Sittirak — assistant coach
  • Shin Yoshida — assistant coach
  • Ekkalak Pitisa — sports scientist
  • Suthamas Suthiviriyakul — physiotherapist
  • Dr Natchai Jitthamvanich — team doctor

Thailand announce 2026 SEA V Cup match schedule for Hanoi and Chiang Mai

Thailand announce 2026 SEA V Cup match schedule for Hanoi and Chiang Mai

The Nation Editorial Team

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