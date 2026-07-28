Thailand announce 2026 SEA V Cup match schedule for Hanoi and Chiang Mai

The women’s SEA V Cup 2026 will feature four ASEAN nations: Thailand, Vietnam, Indonesia and the Philippines.
The first leg will be held in Hanoi, Vietnam, from Friday (July 31, 2026) to Sunday (August 2, 2026), while the second will take place at the 700th Anniversary Chiang Mai Stadium in Chiang Mai, Thailand, from Friday (August 7, 2026) to Sunday (August 9, 2026).
The matches will be broadcast live on one31.
Thailand women’s national team squad and officials for Leg 1 of the 6th SEA V Cup 2026 in Vietnam from Friday (July 31, 2026) to Sunday (August 2, 2026):
Setters
Middle blockers
Outside hitters
Opposite hitters
Liberos