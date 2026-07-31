Thailand Targets Advanced Green Manufacturing Hub Status

World Bank indices highlight significant growth potential as Bangkok looks to leverage existing manufacturing strength for green exports.

Thailand possesses substantial latent capability to become a major regional hub for green manufacturing, provided the country accelerates its transition towards advanced eco-friendly industries, according to the Ministry of Commerce.

Nantapong Chiralerspong, director-general of the Trade Policy and Strategy Office (TPSO), stated that transitioning to Advanced Green Manufacturing is a strategic imperative to ensure long-term competitiveness as global trading partners tighten environmental standards and non-tariff measures.

Citing the World Bank’s Thailand Economic Monitor, Nantapong highlighted a significant gap between the country’s current green export performance and its future potential.

Thailand’s Green Complexity Index (GCI)—which evaluates its current capability to export complex green products efficiently—stands at 0.7. However, its Green Complexity Potential Index (GCP), measuring the ability to leverage existing industrial structures for future green exports, reaches 1.4.