Ekniti Warns Reform Strategy Is Thailand's 'Last Chance' to Stay Competitive

Deputy PM Ekniti Nitithanprapas outlines a three-point overhaul targeting green energy, an ageing workforce, and skill development to boost national growth.
Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Ekniti Nitithanprapas has unveiled a comprehensive three-pillar national reform roadmap, warning that the current economic juncture represents Thailand’s "last chance" to elevate its global competitiveness.
Speaking at the 2026 Advanced Economic Journalist Seminar on the potential of the Thai economy, Ekniti outlined key structural interventions focusing on the green energy transition, demographic adaptation for an ageing society, and a sweeping upskilling drive for the domestic workforce, as reported by Thansettakij journalist Witchuda Chitchan.
Under the plan, the transition towards clean energy will be governed by strict transparency standards, whilst social policy will pivot to construct an economic ecosystem capable of supporting Thailand’s rapidly shifting demographic structure.
To modernise the labour force, the Ministry of Finance is spearheading the "Skill Bridge" initiative. The project aims to align worker capabilities with high-value, tech-driven sectors, particularly those receiving investment incentives that mandate higher ratios of skilled local labour and domestic raw materials.
Educational curricula will also be overhauled to prepare young workers for high-paying roles in emerging industries, with an emphasis on distributing regional development to broaden income equality across the country.
Using a football analogy to explain the government's approach, Ekniti framed the Joint Public-Private Sector Consultative Committee (JPSCC) as the primary engine for structural change.
"The private sector acts as the forwards driving the economy, whilst the government serves as the midfielders, supporting and passing opportunities to businesses so they can achieve their full potential," Ekniti said.
To facilitate private enterprise, the administration plans to deploy targeted fiscal tools, accelerate deregulation, and introduce a "Thailand Fast Pass" mechanism to streamline foreign investment. The government will also push forward clean energy infrastructure projects, elderly support networks, and the Thailand Future Fund.
Crucially, Ekniti underscored that strict fiscal discipline and economic stability will serve as the nation's "defenders", reassuring international credit rating agencies and global investors.
"Becoming a champion is no easy feat — every athlete must work hard," Ekniti concluded. "Thailand is no different. All sectors must unite to drive reform, because I believe this is perhaps Thailand’s last chance to elevate its competitiveness and achieve sustainable growth."