Thailand Deploys Culinary 'Soft Power' to Boost Global Exports

Deputy Prime Minister Suphajee Suthumpun outlines a strategy to expand food exports and support overseas restaurants via New York showcase.

Thailand’s Ministry of Commerce is leveraging the country’s culinary heritage as a strategic "soft power" tool to expand international trade, support overseas Thai businesses, and boost export revenue.

Speaking following the conclusion of the THAI SELECT Festival 2026 in New York, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Commerce Suphajee Suthumpun announced targeted measures to scale up the global reach of Thai gastronomy.

The strategy focuses on using food culture to stimulate demand for agricultural exports, packaged goods, and restaurant services worldwide.

Organised by the Department of International Trade Promotion (DITP), the festival was held under the theme "THAI SELECT Playground – Play with Thai Flavours" at Grand Central Terminal, aiming to raise awareness among American and international consumers.