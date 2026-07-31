Thailand Deploys Culinary 'Soft Power' to Boost Global Exports

Deputy Prime Minister Suphajee Suthumpun outlines a strategy to expand food exports and support overseas restaurants via New York showcase.
Thailand’s Ministry of Commerce is leveraging the country’s culinary heritage as a strategic "soft power" tool to expand international trade, support overseas Thai businesses, and boost export revenue.
Speaking following the conclusion of the THAI SELECT Festival 2026 in New York, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Commerce Suphajee Suthumpun announced targeted measures to scale up the global reach of Thai gastronomy.
The strategy focuses on using food culture to stimulate demand for agricultural exports, packaged goods, and restaurant services worldwide.
Organised by the Department of International Trade Promotion (DITP), the festival was held under the theme "THAI SELECT Playground – Play with Thai Flavours" at Grand Central Terminal, aiming to raise awareness among American and international consumers.
"The government is actively elevating Thai food soft power on the global stage to broaden our international customer base," Suphajee said. "This initiative builds global consumer confidence, enhances the commercial potential of overseas Thai restaurateurs, and creates sustainable economic value for our food industry."
Central to the ministry’s trade strategy is the expansion of its "Thai SELECT" certification mark—an official seal awarded to authentic Thai restaurants and processed food products abroad.
The DITP plans to integrate the quality mark into ongoing global marketing campaigns to strengthen brand equity and secure broader market access for Thai suppliers.
Ministry officials highlighted that culinary diplomacy serves as a direct pipeline for trade, linking overseas consumer engagement with tangible commercial opportunities across agricultural supply chains and food manufacturing sectors.