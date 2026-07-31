Indian creator highlights four unexpected sides of Thailand

FRIDAY, JULY 31, 2026
|The Nation Editorial Team
Indian creator highlights four unexpected sides of Thailand

Indian content creator Shreya Mahendru lists four culture shocks in Thailand, from women’s role at work to temple rules, nightlife, and dress freedom.

  • The high visibility and participation of women across the Thai workforce, with a labor-force participation rate exceeding 60%.
  • A flexible approach to temple dress codes, which are relaxed for outdoor areas but have strict, gender-neutral rules for indoor spaces.
  • The open and integrated nature of red-light and adult-entertainment districts, which are a visible part of urban nightlife.
  • Women's freedom to dress in varied styles, including crop tops and short skirts, while feeling safe and not attracting unwanted attention.

Indian content creator and traveller Shreya Mahendru has attracted attention online after sharing four aspects of Thai culture that surprised her during a visit to Thailand.

Mahendru outlined what she described as her biggest culture shocks in an Instagram video, covering women’s role in the workforce, temple dress codes, nightlife districts, and freedom of dress.

The first was the prominent presence of women across the economy. Mahendru observed women running small businesses, food stalls, technology companies, and other organisations, while citing a female labour-force participation rate of more than 60%.

She was also struck by what she viewed as a flexible but even-handed approach to temple etiquette. In her experience, visitors could enter outdoor temple areas wearing shorts and flip-flops without being judged.

Indoor temples, however, followed stricter rules prohibiting sleeveless tops, shorts, and footwear. Mahendru noted that the same standards appeared to apply to both men and women, without different expectations based on gender.

Indian creator highlights four unexpected sides of Thailand

Another surprise was the visibility of Thailand’s red-light and adult-entertainment districts. She described them as more open and noticeable than she had expected, appearing to form a normal part of urban nightlife rather than being hidden away or automatically perceived as threatening. 

Her strongest impression concerned women’s freedom to choose what they wear. Mahendru recounted seeing women wearing crop tops, short skirts, and vest tops without attracting unwanted attention, adding that she personally felt safe and comfortable even when alone. 

Indian creator highlights four unexpected sides of Thailand

The video subsequently drew mixed reactions on social media. Many travellers agreed with her observations and praised the freedom and sense of safety they had experienced in Thailand, while others highlighted women’s visibility in the workplace and the welcoming atmosphere in Bangkok and other tourist destinations.

 

The Nation Editorial Team

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