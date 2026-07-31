Indian creator highlights four unexpected sides of Thailand

The first was the prominent presence of women across the economy. Mahendru observed women running small businesses, food stalls, technology companies, and other organisations, while citing a female labour-force participation rate of more than 60%.

She was also struck by what she viewed as a flexible but even-handed approach to temple etiquette. In her experience, visitors could enter outdoor temple areas wearing shorts and flip-flops without being judged.

Indoor temples, however, followed stricter rules prohibiting sleeveless tops, shorts, and footwear. Mahendru noted that the same standards appeared to apply to both men and women, without different expectations based on gender.