Indian creator highlights four unexpected sides of Thailand

Indian content creator and traveller Shreya Mahendru has attracted attention online after sharing four aspects of Thai culture that surprised her during a visit to Thailand.
Mahendru outlined what she described as her biggest culture shocks in an Instagram video, covering women’s role in the workforce, temple dress codes, nightlife districts, and freedom of dress.
The first was the prominent presence of women across the economy. Mahendru observed women running small businesses, food stalls, technology companies, and other organisations, while citing a female labour-force participation rate of more than 60%.
She was also struck by what she viewed as a flexible but even-handed approach to temple etiquette. In her experience, visitors could enter outdoor temple areas wearing shorts and flip-flops without being judged.
Indoor temples, however, followed stricter rules prohibiting sleeveless tops, shorts, and footwear. Mahendru noted that the same standards appeared to apply to both men and women, without different expectations based on gender.
Another surprise was the visibility of Thailand’s red-light and adult-entertainment districts. She described them as more open and noticeable than she had expected, appearing to form a normal part of urban nightlife rather than being hidden away or automatically perceived as threatening.
Her strongest impression concerned women’s freedom to choose what they wear. Mahendru recounted seeing women wearing crop tops, short skirts, and vest tops without attracting unwanted attention, adding that she personally felt safe and comfortable even when alone.
The video subsequently drew mixed reactions on social media. Many travellers agreed with her observations and praised the freedom and sense of safety they had experienced in Thailand, while others highlighted women’s visibility in the workplace and the welcoming atmosphere in Bangkok and other tourist destinations.