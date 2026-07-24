Thailand's Energy Regulator: Clean Power Will Decide AI's Future

That shift, he said, has already produced concrete reforms: opening third-party access to national transmission infrastructure, allowing private companies to trade electricity directly with one another, and testing new mechanisms through what the ERC calls its regulatory sandbox, ahead of an eventual move toward peer-to-peer energy trading.

A smart grid, he said, is "unavoidable", as is a stronger role for battery energy storage systems to keep supply stable.

The ERC has also introduced a Utility Green Tariff — a dedicated green electricity rate for businesses that specifically want to run on clean power — alongside a "Thailand Power Map" tool designed to help investors identify the best locations for new projects based on available grid capacity.

Underpinning much of this, Poonpat said, is the direct power purchase agreement (Direct PPA), paired with third-party access to transmission lines still largely controlled by state utilities — a combination he called central to letting clean-energy buyers and sellers connect directly in the future.

He pointed to a concrete step taken just days earlier: on 15 July, Thailand's National Energy Policy Council resolved to unlock and expand this scheme to cover any industry seeking clean energy without capping the volume of electricity that can be traded — a decision explicitly designed to accommodate data-centre operators alongside other heavy users.

A caution on fairness

Poonpat was careful to frame the reforms as requiring care, not just speed. "We must proceed carefully and fairly," he said, pointing to the risk that ordinary consumers — who may have no choice over whether their electricity comes from clean or conventional sources — could end up bearing costs created by industrial demand for green power.

The ERC, he said, is designing grid service charges specifically to avoid shifting the cost of new infrastructure investment onto the public.

"A green economy must be a fair and inclusive economy," he said. "We must leave no one behind."

He also flagged that Thailand's forthcoming Power Development Plan is expected to lift the share of renewable energy in electricity generation towards nearly half of total output — a shift that, in turn, will require investment in technology to keep the grid stable, including grid-forming inverters and expanded storage capacity.

That stability matters especially for AI infrastructure, he noted, since "AI data centres are highly sensitive to power supply and power "quality"—meaning any reforms have to preserve, not undermine, reliability for hospitals, factories, local businesses and households alike.

Electricity as strategy, not commodity

Poonpat closed by arguing that third-party access and Direct PPAs are "not the final destination, but the starting point" for opening up and modernising Thailand's energy market.

"We will no longer see electricity simply as a commodity to be moved from producer to user," he said. "We see electricity as a strategic tool to drive the country's development."

Cheap electricity, he argued, was historically one of Thailand's competitive advantages. In the AI era, he said, that advantage will instead depend on whether the country can offer secure, reliable, clean power at a reasonable price — a test, he suggested, that will determine not just how fast Thailand's AI ambitions can grow, but whether the country can escape what he called the "middle-income trap" altogether.