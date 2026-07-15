Thailand's AI Use Surges to 43%, But Most Firms Stay Stuck in Basics

New AWS-Strand Partners research shows AI use spreading fast across Thai businesses, but most remain stuck at basic adoption with skills and governance gaps.

Artificial intelligence use among Thai businesses has surged over the past year, but a new study warns that the country risks a widening gap between companies experimenting with AI and the small minority actually transforming their operations with it.

According to Unlocking Thailand's AI Potential 2026, released by Amazon Web Services (AWS) on Wednesday at a media briefing in Bangkok, 43% of Thai businesses are now using AI consistently, up from 32% a year ago — a 34% year-on-year growth rate equivalent to an estimated 220,000 additional businesses adopting the technology over the past 12 months.

The research, conducted with Strand Partners for the second consecutive year, surveyed 1,000 business leaders and 1,000 members of the public in Thailand.

The returns from adoption are becoming more tangible. Among businesses using AI, 84% report productivity gains, up from 81% last year, while 71% report increased revenue, averaging 19% growth. Sixty-four percent say AI has accelerated their innovation timelines over the past two years.

A widening depth gap

Despite the headline growth, the study found that most adopters remain shallow users. Seventy-four percent of AI adopters sit at the "basic" stage — largely relying on off-the-shelf chatbots and ready-made tools for routine tasks — up slightly from 72% last year.

Only 17% have progressed to "intermediate" use, integrating AI across multiple functions, and just 9% have reached the "advanced" tier of custom systems, combined models, or autonomous AI—a figure statistically unchanged from 10% a year ago.

