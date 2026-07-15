Six private hospitals probed over alleged fake-paternity citizenship scheme

The Public Health Ministry is examining birth and medical records at six private hospitals as part of a widening investigation into an alleged network that used Thai men as false fathers to help children of foreign mothers obtain Thai nationality.

Public Health Minister Pattana Promphat said on Wednesday (July 15) that the Department of Health Service Support had requested records from the hospitals following a police investigation into birth registrations suspected of containing false information.

The department has so far received documents from two hospitals, with officials identifying 196 potentially suspicious cases at one hospital and four at the other. Records from the remaining four hospitals are expected to be obtained and initially reviewed by July 17.

Pattana stressed that the request for information did not mean the hospitals had committed offences. The department is currently gathering evidence and will determine responsibility separately in each case.