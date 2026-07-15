Thai Boxing Camp Busted for Running Child Sex Trafficking Ring, 15 Victims Rescued

Thailand's CIB rescues 15 young fighters and arrests a Rayong Muay Thai camp manager after an undercover sting exposes a child prostitution ring.

Thailand’s Central Investigation Bureau (CIB) has raided a Muay Thai training camp in Rayong Province that was operating as a front for a child sex trafficking syndicate. The camp manager was arrested after forcing young boxers into prostitution, charging clients 3,000 baht per encounter.

The operation, led by the Anti-Human Trafficking Division (AHTD) in coordination with social workers and international non-governmental organisations (NGOs), successfully rescued 15 underage victims aged between 13 and 16.

Undercover Sting Exposes Camp Abuse

Acting on intelligence that a boxing gym in Rayong was grooming and trafficking young male fighters to clients, undercover officers initiated a sting operation on Tuesday (15 July).

Officers contacted the camp manager, 28-year-old "Mr Check", who offered the sexual services of his underage fighters for 3,000 baht each. He pocketed a 1,000-baht commission whilst giving 2,000 baht to the children.

