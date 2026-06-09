Unlicensed Pathum Thani meatball factory raided over nationwide sales

Authorities have raided an unlicensed processed-meat factory in Pathum Thani after finding pork sausage, meatballs and other products allegedly made without proper approval and distributed through agents nationwide.

The Central Investigation Bureau, the Department of Livestock Development, the Food and Drug Administration and Pathum Thani Provincial Public Health Office jointly inspected the factory in Lam Luk Ka district after receiving information about suspected illegal production of processed meat products.





Officials seized 18 categories of evidence, totalling 132,725 items, including processed meat products, production equipment and machinery. The seized items were valued at more than 7 million baht.

The operation followed information passed to the Consumer Protection Police Division by the Department of Livestock Development, which asked officers to inspect a factory suspected of producing processed meat products such as sausages, pork sausage and meatballs without permission.

Investigators found that the factory was allegedly producing large quantities of meatballs in unhygienic conditions before packaging and distributing them through agents across the country.