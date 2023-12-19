Woman arrested for running unlicensed meatball factory in Pathum Thani

Acting on tips, officers from the Consumer Protection Police Division raided a house in the Klong Si area of Pathum Thani’s Klong Luang district on Tuesday.

There they found some workers making meatballs under the supervision of the factory owner, identified only as Thandarin.

Police also confiscated 170 bags of pork meatballs, four boilers, a meat mincing machine and several other machinery items.