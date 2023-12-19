Woman arrested for running unlicensed meatball factory in Pathum Thani
A woman was arrested for operating an unlicensed meatball factory and producing pork meatballs mixed with dangerous chemicals and chicken meat.
Acting on tips, officers from the Consumer Protection Police Division raided a house in the Klong Si area of Pathum Thani’s Klong Luang district on Tuesday.
There they found some workers making meatballs under the supervision of the factory owner, identified only as Thandarin.
Police also confiscated 170 bags of pork meatballs, four boilers, a meat mincing machine and several other machinery items.
Thandarin reportedly admitted that she was operating the factory without a licence and had been using bleaching powder and preservatives to produce 3,000 kilograms of meatballs per month. She also reportedly admitted to mixing chicken with pork to keep costs down.
She said she has been distributing her products to more than 10 fresh markets, such as those in Huay Kwang, Lat Pla Khao and Taling Chan in Bangkok and in the suburbs.
The police division has been keeping a lookout for illegal meatball and sausage factories nationwide after several students fell ill early last year after consuming sausages produced by an illicit factory.