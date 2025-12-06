Bangkok on alert as high tides threaten 11 riverside communities this week

The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) has mobilised personnel to closely monitor the high-tide surge expected throughout this week (today–December 12, 2025), after the Hydrographic Department issued a warning that water levels in the Chao Phraya River will rise significantly, particularly between 08.00–14.00 hrs.

A total of 11 communities across six districts, located outside the city’s flood-protection embankments, are at risk of being impacted directly. More than 320 households could face flooding if water overtops the riverbanks. The BMA urges residents to monitor real-time updates and be ready to request emergency assistance immediately.

According to the BMA’s Drainage Department, the 11 at-risk communities are situated along the Chao Phraya River, Khlong Bangkok Noi and Khlong Mahasawat, in the districts of Dusit, Phra Nakhon, Bang Kho Laem, Yan Nawa, Bangkok Noi and Khlong San. These low-lying areas accommodate around 1,070 residents and have a high likelihood of being directly affected should water levels rise further.