Bangkok on alert as high tides threaten 11 riverside communities this week

SATURDAY, DECEMBER 06, 2025

BMA intensifies monitoring of rising Chao Phraya levels from December 6-12, warning 11 low-lying communities outside flood barriers to brace for possible inundation and follow real-time alerts.

The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) has mobilised personnel to closely monitor the high-tide surge expected throughout this week (today–December 12, 2025), after the Hydrographic Department issued a warning that water levels in the Chao Phraya River will rise significantly, particularly between 08.00–14.00 hrs.

A total of 11 communities across six districts, located outside the city’s flood-protection embankments, are at risk of being impacted directly. More than 320 households could face flooding if water overtops the riverbanks. The BMA urges residents to monitor real-time updates and be ready to request emergency assistance immediately.

According to the BMA’s Drainage Department, the 11 at-risk communities are situated along the Chao Phraya River, Khlong Bangkok Noi and Khlong Mahasawat, in the districts of Dusit, Phra Nakhon, Bang Kho Laem, Yan Nawa, Bangkok Noi and Khlong San. These low-lying areas accommodate around 1,070 residents and have a high likelihood of being directly affected should water levels rise further.

The Royal Thai Navy’s Hydrographic Department has issued a public advisory urging vigilance from now until December 12, 2025, with high tides expected during morning to early afternoon. Residents living outside flood barriers are advised to follow updates closely.

Real-time water-level information and emergency-assistance channels are available through:

🔹 https://dds.bangkok.go.th/
🔹 https://pr-bangkok.com/
🔹 https://www.facebook.com/bkk.best/?locale=th_TH

Flooding reports within Bangkok can also be made to the Flood Prevention System Control Centre via 02-248-5115 or through the Traffy Fondue reporting platform.

