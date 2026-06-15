Anutin to push Thailand’s economic diplomacy at ASEAN-Russia summit

Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul is scheduled to attend the ASEAN-Russia Commemorative Summit in Kazan, Russia, as Thailand seeks to expand economic, trade, investment and energy cooperation, with a focus on opening new markets for Thai products and attracting investment to strengthen the country’s competitiveness.
Government spokesperson Rachada Dhnadirek announced on Monday (June 15) that Anutin, who also serves as interior minister, will attend the summit from June 17-18. The prime minister is due to leave Thailand on the afternoon of Tuesday (June 16), after the weekly Cabinet meeting.
During the trip, Anutin is expected to attend the leaders’ meeting, take part in discussions with the ASEAN-Russia private sector, and meet leaders from ASEAN member states, as well as Russian President Vladimir Putin and senior business representatives.
The engagements are intended to support cooperation that can be developed into future trade, investment and wider economic partnerships.
“The prime minister has instructed all relevant agencies that participation in international forums must deliver concrete results for the country. It must not be merely about attending meetings, but must help open new markets, create opportunities for Thai businesses, attract investment and strengthen Thailand’s long-term competitiveness,” Rachada stated.
She added that amid global economic and geopolitical volatility, Thailand needs to broaden cooperation with trade partners and economic allies to improve stability and reduce risks from external factors.
Russia, she noted, plays an important role in global supply chains, particularly in energy, fertiliser and key raw materials for manufacturing, while Thailand has strengths in agricultural products, food and processed industries. These areas offer scope to deepen cooperation and further expand bilateral trade.
The visit is therefore seen as an important opportunity to create new channels for Thai businesses, increase exports to promising markets, build on energy and food-security cooperation, and attract investment in sectors that support Thailand’s economic development.
The government expects such efforts to help create jobs, generate income and improve people’s quality of life over the long term.
Thailand will also use the summit to promote cooperation in science, technology and innovation, as well as stronger links between businesses and people across ASEAN and Russia. These efforts are expected to enhance Thailand’s competitiveness and create new economic opportunities in the future.
The ASEAN-Russia Commemorative Summit marks the 35th anniversary of ASEAN-Russia relations. Thailand views the event as another key platform for advancing economic diplomacy, seeking new opportunities and securing maximum benefit for the country and the Thai people, Rachada concluded.