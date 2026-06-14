PM Anutin signs semiconductor board order for Made-in-Thailand chips

A news report from Government House said Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul had recently signed a prime ministerial order appointing the National Semiconductor and Advanced Electronics Policy Committee.

The order aligns with the government’s policy, as stated to Parliament, to restructure the Thai economy so it can grow and compete sustainably, strengthen the country’s growth potential and move beyond the middle-income trap by building competitiveness in existing industries while creating new key economic engines such as digital, AI, robotics, semiconductors, high-value processed food, clean energy, biotechnology, modern automotive, medical and healthcare sectors.

Many future industries use semiconductors as important devices and components, making it necessary to attract investment and lay down a sustained and serious strategy to drive the country’s semiconductor industry.

Earlier, Thailand prepared a target strategy to become ASEAN’s semiconductor and advanced electronics industry hub and to make ‘Made-in-Thailand chips’ a reality by 2050, focusing on attracting THB2.5 trillion in investment and developing more than 230,000 highly skilled personnel.

To help make the target a reality, the Prime Minister ordered the establishment of the National Semiconductor and Advanced Electronics Policy Committee.