Anutin, defence minister green-light JIC information push on Thai-Cambodian border

Foreign media access becomes key mission

One of the JIC’s main tasks is to bring foreign journalists to border areas so they can observe the situation directly.

In March, the JIC led a delegation of 37 journalists from 18 foreign media outlets to Surin province, with support from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. In April, the centre also organised a second visit for 28 journalists from 15 foreign media outlets to Surin.

Officials view these visits as part of Thailand’s effort to present its account of the border situation directly to the international media, rather than relying only on statements or press briefings.

From reactive clarification to proactive information warfare

The approved budget marks a shift in the JIC’s role from reactive clarification to a more proactive information campaign.

The centre is expected to monitor developments, assess claims, gather facts and communicate timely information to both domestic and international audiences.

According to the Defence Ministry source, the JIC will continue working with commitment, caution and adherence to facts. Its mission is to support national security, protect the national interest and prioritise public safety.

JIC has operated despite budget limits

The JIC has continued monitoring the situation, collecting information and explaining facts to the public even without a direct operating budget.

The centre is led by Air Chief Marshal Prapas Sornchaidee and has relied on cooperation from related agencies, especially the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, to facilitate media visits and communication efforts.

Thailand’s Public Relations Department has described the JIC as a central mechanism for systematic and transparent communication on border developments, in line with international law and humanitarian principles.

The information push comes as the Thai-Cambodian border issue remains under regional and international attention.