Government Touts Anutin’s Cyber Crackdown as Thai Mule Accounts and Online Scams Plummet

Strict "behaviour-first" directives and aggressive asset seizures dismantle transnational syndicates at their roots without political favouritism.

A sustained, multi-agency offensive against technological crime has triggered a dramatic drop in "mule accounts" and cyber fraud across Thailand, the government spokesperson announced on Saturday.

The sweeping crackdown is being coordinated under the Steering Committee for the Prevention and Suppression of Technological and Transnational Crime, a high-level body chaired directly by the prime minister and minister of interior, Anutin Charnvirakul.

Initiated in late 2025 during the inception of the Anutin I administration, the operational strategy mandates a strict "behaviour-first" policy. Under these prime ministerial directives, enforcement agencies have been ordered to target any individual or entity implicated in illicit networks, completely disregarding political connections, personal clout, or local influence.

Dismantling fraud at the source

Government spokesperson Ratchada Thanadirek outlined a comprehensive series of upstream countermeasures designed to sever the infrastructure utilised by international scam syndicates.

Telecommunications regulations have been drastically tightened, restricting individual SIM card registrations to a maximum of five per person, with all registrations legally mandated to take place at physical service centres.

