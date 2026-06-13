Government Touts Anutin’s Cyber Crackdown as Thai Mule Accounts and Online Scams Plummet

Strict "behaviour-first" directives and aggressive asset seizures dismantle transnational syndicates at their roots without political favouritism.
A sustained, multi-agency offensive against technological crime has triggered a dramatic drop in "mule accounts" and cyber fraud across Thailand, the government spokesperson announced on Saturday.
The sweeping crackdown is being coordinated under the Steering Committee for the Prevention and Suppression of Technological and Transnational Crime, a high-level body chaired directly by the prime minister and minister of interior, Anutin Charnvirakul.
Initiated in late 2025 during the inception of the Anutin I administration, the operational strategy mandates a strict "behaviour-first" policy. Under these prime ministerial directives, enforcement agencies have been ordered to target any individual or entity implicated in illicit networks, completely disregarding political connections, personal clout, or local influence.
Dismantling fraud at the source
Government spokesperson Ratchada Thanadirek outlined a comprehensive series of upstream countermeasures designed to sever the infrastructure utilised by international scam syndicates.
Telecommunications regulations have been drastically tightened, restricting individual SIM card registrations to a maximum of five per person, with all registrations legally mandated to take place at physical service centres.
Furthermore, the deployment of unregistered SIM BOX devices or network gateways has been outlawed.
Border authorities have concurrently tightened surveillance over telecommunications towers to eliminate illegal cross-border signal leakage, whilst a real-time international call-screening and blocking framework has been institutionalised.
On the financial front, regulatory bodies—including the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), the Bank of Thailand (BoT), the Anti-Money Laundering Office (AMLO), and the Cyber Police—have synchronised their Know Your Customer (KYC) screening protocols.
A centralised "account bureau" system now actively flags anomalous corporate and personal banking activities, whilst cash transactions exceeding 5 million baht per day face mandatory scrutiny.
To prevent the exploitation of proxy entities, the system utilises real-time data integration with the Department of Business Development to intercept nominee companies at the registration stage.
Mule accounts face sharp decline
Central to law enforcement's expanded capabilities is the Central Fraud Registry (CFR), a unified database that allows commercial banks and police investigators to instantly freeze and track fraudulent transaction trails.
Proactive operations executed between October 2025 and May 2026 uncovered 189,887 individual mule accounts, 10,672 corporate mule accounts, and over 1.1 million linked transactions.
Following these aggressive interventions, the proliferation of personal mule accounts collapsed by 76.9 per cent, whilst corporate mule accounts plummeted by 88.4 per cent, culminating in a 66.1 per cent reduction in fraudulent transaction volumes.
"Combating cybercrime effectively requires chasing the money trail to its absolute conclusion. We are no longer merely arresting the low-level runners or front-facing account openers. These sophisticated syndicates utilize shell companies, corporate structures, and multi-layered securities accounts to obfuscate their assets and sever legal liability," government spokesperson Ratchada stated.
Multi-billion-Baht asset seizures
The state's strategy has increasingly pivoted towards aggressive asset recovery to cripple the financial incentives of cybercriminals.
AMLO recently executed temporary asset seizure orders covering 102 premium items linked directly to a notorious transnational syndicate operated by foreign nationals Yim Liak and Ben Smith.
The total value of the confiscated assets is estimated at 20,392 million Baht, which includes 7,720 million baht held in liquid cash and equities within various brokerage firms.
To alleviate the bureaucratic burden on fraud victims, the Anti-Online Scam Centre (AOC) and the Thai Police Online (TPO) reporting platforms have been integrated with financial institutions via secure Application Programming Interfaces (APIs).
This enables the instantaneous freezing of compromised accounts, eliminating the need for victims to navigate multiple state bureaucracies independently.
Concurrently, the AOC has established formal blacklisting criteria for entities associated with digital crime, restricting more than 180.09 million Baht across 4,129 compromised listings between March and May. New ministerial regulations governing the direct restitution of recovered funds to victims are scheduled to come into full effect on 12 August 2026.
International legal integration
Recognising the borderless nature of digital fraud, Thailand is formalising its international alliances via the United Nations (UN) and the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC).
The kingdom is on track to ratify the UN Convention Against Cybercrime by December 2026 whilst simultaneously spearheading anti-scam frameworks within the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) forum.
"The statistical retreat of cybercrime and mule accounts across the kingdom is the direct result of a highly integrated, unrelenting strategy," Ratchada concluded. "From terminating illicit SIMs to tracing complex financial footprints and executing international asset seizures, the government will continue to strike at the roots of these organisations. Perpetrators will face the full weight of the law without exception."