Thai army insists Chong Sa-ngam casino raid used full firepower

The Royal Thai Army has clarified its operation against call-centre scam gangs in the Chong Sa-ngam border area of Si Sa Ket, insisting that strikes on a casino and opposing stronghold were carried out under a full military plan.

An army source explained on Monday (June 1) that every attack mission against the casino and the opposing side’s base had followed intense military tactics aimed at reducing hostile capabilities and protecting Thailand’s national security from emerging threats.

The clarification came after questions were raised over whether the operation against scammer and call-centre gang bases near the Chong Sa-ngam checkpoint had been less intense than actions in other border areas.

The army maintained that the operation was conducted in line with military tactics and target prioritisation, and denied that any area had been overlooked or left untouched.