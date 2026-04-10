Chinese casino kingpin linked to Shwe Kokko arrested in Thailand

The Central Investigation Bureau (CIB), through its Special Operations Division, joined the Immigration Bureau to arrest a 32-year-old suspect at a luxury pool villa in Soi Jomtien 14 in Pattaya’s Bang Lamung district, Chonburi.

Police said he was classed as a prohibited person under Section 12(7) of Thailand’s Immigration Act 1979, which covers people believed to threaten society, public peace, public safety or national security, as well as those wanted by foreign authorities.

Authorities said the case followed intelligence from the Chinese embassy in Thailand, which identified the suspect as a key member of an online gambling mafia network directly linked to the grey-zone empire behind Shwe Kokko in Myanmar.

Investigators said he helped run 239 online gambling platforms with more than 330,000 Chinese gamblers and a turnover of THB13.18 billion.