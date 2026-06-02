Samui and Phangan boom as 61bn-baht property investment hub

The property markets on Koh Samui and Koh Phangan are entering a major turning point, shifting from tourism destinations into Thailand’s new “Investment Hub” after receiving continuous support from foreign investment and rising purchasing power among international investors.

This has driven strong growth in both the residential market and land prices over the past one to two years.

Phattarachai Taweewong, Director of Research and Communications at Colliers Thailand, said the current growth direction of Samui and Phangan resembles the expansion of Phuket’s property market around five years ago.

However, the islands still have one major advantage: land prices remain significantly lower than in Phuket. This means the area is still in the early stage of its growth cycle and has strong potential for further expansion in the future.

Over the past two years, land prices on Koh Samui and Koh Phangan have risen sharply, reflecting demand from both Thai and foreign investors. Buyers are particularly interested in holiday homes, long-term investment assets and leasehold ownership structures.

Rising demand has pushed land prices higher in several locations, while many investors increasingly view Samui and Phangan as emerging markets with the potential to generate higher returns than fully developed markets.