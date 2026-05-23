Koh Phangan crackdown finds 32 firms linked to foreign nominee offences

Noppasin said the campaign was aimed at preventing transnational crime, illegal business operations and the displacement of Thai workers by foreign operators. He said the issue had been building up on Koh Phangan since 2024.

So far, legal action has been taken against 29 suspected businesses on the island. Courts have already ruled in two cases. A total of 62 suspects have been identified, comprising 32 Thai nationals and 30 foreigners.

The first phase of the operation, launched on May 13, focused on upstream and midstream networks, including law firms, accounting firms and nominee companies. Police pursued 37 cases, issued three arrest warrants and conducted searches under 27 warrants.

Investigators found evidence that Thai nationals, including state welfare cardholders and employees within related business networks, had allegedly been used as proxy shareholders. The same registered address was also allegedly used for more than 100 foreign-linked companies.

Police therefore filed charges of jointly operating foreign businesses without permission and illegally holding land.

“After phase two of the operation, we will hold a joint meeting with the director-general of the Department of Business Development, the provincial commerce office and the land office to accelerate financial investigations and expand the probe into this nominee network at its roots,” Noppasin said.

“We will also conduct an in-depth investigation into whether any state officials were involved, before reporting the findings to the prime minister.”

The Royal Thai Police stressed that the operation was intended to restore order on Koh Phangan and ensure the island remains a tourism destination that meets proper standards.

It also aims to prevent illegal foreign capital groups from exploiting local people. Police said similar crackdowns would be expanded seriously across the country.

Members of the public who have information can report it to local police stations or the police hotline 24 hours a day.