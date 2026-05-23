Public groups demand energy price overhaul within seven days

Public groups have urged the Thai government to overhaul the country’s energy-pricing structure within seven days, arguing that the move could immediately cut fuel prices by 7 baht per litre.

The proposal was submitted to the energy minister on May 22 by the “Joint Working Group to Review Public Network Proposals on Energy Price Restructuring”.

It centres on five key demands: scrapping the import-parity fuel-pricing formula, capping refining margins at no more than 1.48 baht per litre, restructuring biofuel use, setting a fair ceiling for oil marketing margins, and ending collections from fuel users into the Oil Fuel Fund.





Panthep Puapongpan, chairperson of the Thailand Watch Foundation, said the latest proposals were part of eight earlier demands submitted to Energy Minister Akanat Promphan on April 16. He said several issues could be acted on immediately to reform Thailand’s energy price structure.