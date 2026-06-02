Update: All 12 suspects arrested in Koh Samui taxi driver case

Police have arrested all 12 suspects wanted in connection with the fatal attack on a Koh Samui taxi driver, marking the latest development in a case that has raised concerns over public safety, witness protection and confidence in the island’s tourism image.

Surat Thani Provincial Police said the case involved the death of Sikharin Phromcharoen, a taxi driver who was attacked in Bo Phut subdistrict, Koh Samui district, Surat Thani province, on May 24.

The latest police update identified Sikharin as 30 years old.

An earlier Nation Thailand report described him as 31 and said his family had portrayed him as a public-minded taxi driver who often helped transport pregnant women, elderly people, people with disabilities and low-income residents without charge.

According to police, investigators at Bo Phut Police Station gathered evidence and sought court approval for arrest warrants against 12 suspects believed to have been involved in the case.