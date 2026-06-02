CEPI allocates about US$60 million for Bundibugyo Ebola vaccines

International efforts to respond to the outbreak of the Bundibugyo Ebola virus (BDBV) have entered a critical phase after the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations (CEPI), a global public health organisation, announced it would allocate about US$60 million to accelerate development of a vaccine against the disease, which is spreading in eastern Democratic Republic of the Congo.

The funding will go to Moderna and two other vaccine projects under development to speed up research, production and clinical testing, amid concerns that the outbreak could spread more widely.

Richard Hatchett, CEPI’s chief executive officer, said that, if development proceeds as planned, a vaccine for the Bundibugyo Ebola strain could be ready to enter human trials within the next few months.

That would mark a major advance, as there is currently no approved vaccine or treatment for this virus strain.

Figures from the Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention and the World Health Organisation show there are now 282 confirmed cases in Congo and at least 42 deaths, while about 1,100 more cases are suspected.