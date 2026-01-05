Marines find Cambodian arms cache hidden at Thmor Da casino

On Monday, January 5, Marine combat engineers under the Chanthaburi and Trat Border Defence Command (CTBDC) launched an operation after securing key terrain and gaining a tactical advantage.
The unit inspected Thmor Da casino and the surrounding area near Ban Nong Ri, which Cambodia had used as a military base and an arms storage point for attacks on Thai forces in the past.
The Naval Ordnance Department, working with marine combat engineers, cleared the area inside the casino and discovered a large weapons cache concealed within the building.
The weapons and military equipment were seized, including PF-89 80mm anti-tank rocket launchers, 60mm grenade launchers, RPG-2 and RPG-7 anti-tank rocket launchers, 75mm recoilless ammunition, and B-40 anti-tank rockets.
Personnel also found more than 10,000 rounds of ammunition of various calibres, several types of hand grenades, and large quantities of 12.7mm anti-aircraft ammunition, including both older and newer types.
The Naval Ordnance Department will retain some of the weapons for study and inspection before placing them in storage, while the remainder will be destroyed in accordance with standard procedures.