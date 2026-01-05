Marines find Cambodian arms cache hidden at Thmor Da casino

On Monday, January 5, Marine combat engineers under the Chanthaburi and Trat Border Defence Command (CTBDC) launched an operation after securing key terrain and gaining a tactical advantage.

The unit inspected Thmor Da casino and the surrounding area near Ban Nong Ri, which Cambodia had used as a military base and an arms storage point for attacks on Thai forces in the past.

The Naval Ordnance Department, working with marine combat engineers, cleared the area inside the casino and discovered a large weapons cache concealed within the building.