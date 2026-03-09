US-Iran war drives SME costs up, bank offers 3% loans

Thailand’s small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) are facing mounting pressure from rising costs triggered by the escalating conflict between the United States and Iran, according to an assessment by the research centre of SME Development Bank of Thailand (SME D Bank).

Phichit Mitrawong, managing director of SME D Bank, said the bank’s research and data centre had evaluated the impact of the geopolitical crisis and found that Thai SMEs are being affected both directly and indirectly.

The most immediate impact is a surge in energy costs, including both direct production expenses and hidden costs throughout supply chains. Prices of fertilisers and petrochemical products are also rising in line with energy costs, adding further pressure on businesses.

These factors could push up overall inflation and complicate the government’s monetary policy decisions, particularly efforts to adjust policy interest rates.

The Thai baht also faces the risk of weakening due to a potential current account deficit, while the government may need to inject more fiscal stimulus into the economy to maintain stability.