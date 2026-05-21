Police expand case against Chinese arms suspect to seven probes, arrest 11 people

Arrest began after Chonburi crash

The case began after a car crash in Chonburi province earlier this month led police to detain Mingchen Sun and another foreign national. Officers later searched a rented house in the Pattaya area, where they found a cache of weapons, explosives and military equipment, according to earlier police accounts.

Mingchen Sun was initially charged with offences including possessing firearms and ammunition without permission, carrying a firearm in a public place without reasonable grounds, possessing firearms and ammunition that cannot be legally licensed, possessing explosives and possessing military equipment without permission.

A Taiwanese woman, Yu Chin Ma, was also charged with jointly possessing firearms without permission.

Seven cases under investigation

Police said the first case involves the initial arrest of Mingchen Sun and Yu in connection with weapons and explosives.

The second case focuses on the supply of two M4 rifles to Mingchen Sun. Investigators have charged five alleged sellers — Khachen, Methee, Chamlong, Pathomphon and Watcharin — with jointly selling firearms that cannot be licensed, along with other related offences.

The third case involves a Glock 26 handgun. Six people believed to be linked to the sale are being summoned for questioning, while Huai Khwang police have taken over the case from Huai Yai Police Station in Chonburi for further action.

Explosives and pink ID card probe

The fourth case concerns two explosive devices allegedly obtained after Mingchen Sun instructed Si Bun Liang to arrange for someone to collect them near the border in Mae Sot district, Tak province.

Four people are linked to this part of the investigation: Mingchen Sun, Si Bun Liang, Somkiat and Naphat. Police said the probe is continuing.

The fifth case involves Mingchen Sun’s application for a pink ID card, which is issued to people without Thai nationality. Police said four arrest warrants had been issued against three suspects, all of whom had been arrested. They include a former Chiang Dao district deputy chief, now serving in Hot district of Chiang Mai, another official and Mingchen Sun.

Alleged transnational crime links

The sixth case concerns suspected involvement in a transnational criminal organisation.

Police said four people were being investigated or prosecuted in this strand: Lantian, also known as Xiao Lan, who is believed to be in Cambodia; Mingchen Sun; Si Bun Liang; and Somkiat.

They are accused of jointly participating in a transnational criminal organisation by allegedly possessing and procuring firearms, ammunition, explosives and military equipment for serious criminal offences, and obtaining financial or other benefits.

Police said the case is linked to four predicate offences: firearms offences, illegal cross-border movement of people, customs offences and the alleged smuggling of 20 million baht in cash.

Bank accounts linked to more than 4,000 cybercrime cases

The seventh case focuses on financial routes and cryptocurrency transactions allegedly linked to Mingchen Sun and his associates.

Police said Mingchen Sun had five Thai bank accounts. Initial checks found links to more than 648 bank accounts and 4,143 cybercrime case IDs, with total alleged damage of more than 815 million baht.

Investigators also found cryptocurrency transactions dating from 2021 to the present. Some groups linked to the transactions have already faced legal action, while others remain under investigation.

Cyber Crime Investigation Division 1 has filed a complaint seeking legal action against Mingchen Sun over alleged involvement in technology-related crime, organised crime and money laundering.

Cambodia scammer links under scrutiny

Trairong said evidence gathered so far showed clear links between Mingchen Sun and scammer gangs in Cambodia, including the network of Lantian, or Xiao Lan.

Police have also found evidence of conflict among scammer networks and are continuing to expand the investigation in all dimensions, he said.