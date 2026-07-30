Two Wiang Pa Pao communities flooded as more rain approaches

Heavy overnight rain caused Huai Wiang to overflow its banks and flood two communities in Wiang Pa Pao district, Chiang Rai, early on Thursday (July 30), prompting local officials and volunteers to assist affected residents.

Flash flooding was reported in Wiang subdistrict at about 6.30am after continuous rain throughout the night sent accumulated run-off into the stream. Huai Wiang overflowed its banks, rapidly inundating nearby residential areas.

The two main affected locations were Nai Wiang community in Moo 2 and Ban Ku community in Moo 6. Homes along the natural waterway were among those hardest hit, with several households moving their belongings to higher ground early in the morning.

Village heads, assistant village heads, civil defence volunteers and village security teams were deployed to assist residents, evacuate vulnerable people and move belongings to safety.

Officials also established a round-the-clock monitoring point to assess water levels and alert residents should the situation worsen.