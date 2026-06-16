Central Banks Target Record Gold Buys Despite High Interest Rates

World Gold Council survey reveals 45% of central banks plan to boost reserves as bullion drops to its lowest since November, drawing buyers back in.

Global central banks are planning to accelerate their gold accumulation to historic highs, indicating that official sector demand remains a critical pillar of support for the precious metal despite recent price corrections.

According to the latest Central Bank Gold Reserves 2026 (CBGR) survey, conducted by the World Gold Council (WGC) and YouGov between 5 February and 19 May, a record 45% of respondents expect to increase their gold reserves over the next 12 months.

This represents the highest level of positive sentiment since records began nine years ago. Conversely, only 1% of institutions anticipate a reduction in their holdings.

The findings come at a time when institutional investors have been scaling back their gold exposure. Bullion has faced intense liquidations recently, sinking to its lowest level since November, as sticky Middle Eastern energy costs fuel market expectations that global interest rates will remain higher for longer. Because gold yields no interest, prolonged tightening cycles typically dent its appeal for commercial investors.

However, central bankers are looking past short-term macroeconomic indicators. Over the last four years, the official sector has accumulated an average of 1,000 tonnes of gold annually—a massive leap from the 500-tonne average recorded during the preceding decade.

